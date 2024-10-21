Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $239.85. The company had a trading volume of 269,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average of $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

