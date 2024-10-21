Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 817 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

UL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. 506,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

