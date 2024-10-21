Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

