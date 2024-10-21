Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 257,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $262.61.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

