Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,645. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.94.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

