Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $118.36 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $93,494.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $93,494.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,172.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,170,715 over the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

