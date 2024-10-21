Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $25.34. Rapport Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 12,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,730,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,393,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,403,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,859,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

