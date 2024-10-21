PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Position Increased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 407,353 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

PCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 657,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.