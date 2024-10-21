Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,293 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.88. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

