Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.51. The stock had a trading volume of 216,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

