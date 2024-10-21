Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $26.65 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.29. 765,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $482.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

