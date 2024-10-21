Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after buying an additional 662,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 408,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

