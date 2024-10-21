Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.72 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.78. 95,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

