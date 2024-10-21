Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.62. 91,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day moving average is $248.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

