Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,567. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

