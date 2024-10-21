Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. 407,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

