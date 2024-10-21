PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.12. 95,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 199,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

PRA Group Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $768.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 700.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

