Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.85 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $138.85 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,099,028,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,098,719,777.541921 with 897,710,830.953255 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2512012 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $22,214,918.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

