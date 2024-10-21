Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.96. 826,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.03 and its 200-day moving average is $385.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

