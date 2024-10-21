Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,868,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $5.75 on Monday, reaching $259.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,145. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.