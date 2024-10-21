Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,940,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

