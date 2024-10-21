Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,584 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 191,636 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $12.23. 5,409,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,288. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.