Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 293,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COF traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,299. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

