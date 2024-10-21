Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Plexus Stock Down 1.0 %

PLXS opened at $138.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 788,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plexus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

