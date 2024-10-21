PLANET (PLANET) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

PLANET (PLANET) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PLANET has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PLANET has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLANET alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00257299 BTC.

PLANET Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000709 USD and is up 82.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,122,338.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLANET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLANET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.