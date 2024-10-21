Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $131.54. 261,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,244. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.