PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.49), with a volume of 1187125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £430.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,200.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.81.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

