Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 65.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 195,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,488. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
