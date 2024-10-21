PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 625,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 768.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

