PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.66 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $180.25 million and $1.66 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.22321832 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,446,025.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

