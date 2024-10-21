Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$29.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $851,244. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

