Orchid Price Down 2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.81 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,155.93 or 1.00003747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07604325 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $4,861,941.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

