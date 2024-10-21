Oppenheimer Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $194.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.61. 134,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.82. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

