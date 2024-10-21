Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 27.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 98,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 128,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Up 36.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

