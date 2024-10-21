OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $39.22 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $39.22 million and $7.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00042116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

