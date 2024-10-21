Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 10.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $20.17. 24,370,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 3,338,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Stock Up 22.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

