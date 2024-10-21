OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

OCCIN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.