OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.
OFS Credit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.