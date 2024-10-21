Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.79 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $529.84 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.35 or 0.03967451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00042116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07209819 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $10,885,659.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

