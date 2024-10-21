NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,975.51 or 0.99990263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013129 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00066784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

