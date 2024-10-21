Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRIX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,105 shares of company stock worth $1,507,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

