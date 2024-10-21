Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $135.44. 251,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.