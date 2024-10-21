Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $151,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.01. The stock had a trading volume of 462,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

