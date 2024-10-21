Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 483.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $27,056,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $13,662,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 249,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

