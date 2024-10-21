Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

Northamber Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.36.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

