Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NSC traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 467,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

