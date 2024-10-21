NIKE (NKE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2024 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $82.48. 796,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,648,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.