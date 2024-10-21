News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in News by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in News by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.34.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

