Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 58871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.