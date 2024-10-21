Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 3.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.60. 5,319,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,902. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

